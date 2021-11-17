‘No legal significance of resolution passed by Bengal assembly against decision on BSF jurisdiction’

“People in the state are welcoming the Centre’s decision. People of TMC who are involved in cattle trafficking, drug smuggling and human trafficking are scared,” he said.

Adhikari slammed the remarks of Trinamool Congress MLAs over the Centre’s decision during the assembly session and alleged that derogatory language had been used against BSF.

“BSF provides security at the borders and their personnel have sacrificed their lives for our safety. Disrespecting them in the Assembly is sending the wrong message,” he said.

The BJP leader said Bengal needs special census and the implementation of the CAA must also be started in the state.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre’s move to extend BSF’s jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state.

Adhikari said 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 members opposed it. The BJP opposed the resolution.