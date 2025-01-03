India confirms receiving extradition request of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh

Speaking further, Jaiswal also emphasised for the fair trial for those, who have been arrested in Bangladesh.

“We expect that those people who have been arrested in Bangladesh must get a fair trial and this is our appeal,” the MEA spokesperson said.

A Chattogram court on Thursday refused bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, following the hearing held amid tight security.

The bail request was turned down by metropolitan sessions judge Md Saiful Islam after hearing both parties’ arguments, according to metropolitan public prosecutor advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Chinmoy Das, who is the spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagrani Jote, was arrested on 25 November last year on charge of sedition.