Election was stolen, not won: Kapil Sibal alleges irregularities in West Bengal, backs Mamata Banerjee

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged that the Assembly election results in West Bengal were influenced by institutional factors, claiming that the election was "stolen, not won."

In a post on X, Sibal said on Monday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was not defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but by the role of the Election Commission of India, deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and alleged disenfranchisement of voters.

"West Bengal. TMC was defeated not by the BJP, but by the Election Commission, Central Forces (CAPF), and by the disenfranchisement of 2.5 million voters. This election was stolen, not won. We must stand by Mamta," he said.