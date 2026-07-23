Former Tamil Nadu chief minister accuses centre, calls protests ‘wake-up call’

Former chief minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said that NEET had failed to fulfil its three principal promises of reducing students' burden, eliminating commercialisation and improving standards, and called for its abolition.

In a post on X today, Thursday, Stalin said that NEET had merely shifted the centre of learning from schools to coaching centres.

"The problem with NEET has always been structural, not merely procedural. Recent events have vindicated that concern," he said.