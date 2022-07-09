Other Muslims are Assamese too: Himanta Sarma on recognition of indigenous Muslim communities

"At our weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, and improving data access, etc," Sarma tweeted.
The move came days after the BJP-led government decided to offer identity cards to six religious minority communities, Muslims (except the indigenous Muslims), Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis. The government said the identity cards would be given for their "identification" and to allow them to get benefits under the schemes meant for the welfare of the minorities.
Interestingly, the state government is yet to finalise who forms the indigenous Assamese community. (