India navy says responding to Arabian Sea vessel hijack

India’s navy said Friday it was responding to the apparent hijacking of a cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea, the latest incident of attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

Last month the force deployed several warships into the sea to “maintain a deterrent presence” after a string of recent shipping attacks, including a drone attack near India’s coast blamed on Iran by the United States.

It comes at a time when many vessels have been rerouted from the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have carried out drone and missile attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.

The navy said it had “responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt” of a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier ship.

Around 15 Indian crew members are aboard the ship, local media reported.