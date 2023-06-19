‘One more Mann ki Baat, but silent on Manipur’: Congress’ jibe at Modi’s radio show

As the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed its 102nd episode on Sunday, Congress hit out at the PM for not speaking on the ongoing violence in Manipur in the last episode aired today.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh while taking to Twitter came down heaving on PM Modi and said that he patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management, but was “maun” (silent) on Manipur violence.

“So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him,” said in a tweet.

He further said, “There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question.”

Violence gripped Manipur on 3 May after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.