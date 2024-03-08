BJP considers Mohammad Shami as candidate for Bengal Lok Sabha polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to nominate cricketer Mohammad Shami in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Indian state of Bengal.
Citing sources, India Today reported that the top leadership of BJP has already reached out to the star cricketer with the proposal, and are yet to receive any decision in return.
Mohammad Shami had been a member of the Indian team that ended runner ups in the ODI World Cup 2023. The 33-year-old cricketer finished the World Cup as the best bowler in the tournament, picking up 24 wickets from just 7 matches.
In recognition of his achievement, he was bestowed with the Arjuna Award on 9 January 2024 by the president of India, Droupadi Murmu.
According to The Indian Express, the General Elections in India is set to take place in the upcoming months of April and May.
With a large number of 42 seats under their belt, West Bengal is likely to get their elections split into various phases in both the months.