Celebrated Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies of Covid-19

Eminent poet Shankha Ghosh died of Covid-19 in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.
He was 89.
The poet was suffering from various old age complexities for the last few months. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on 14 April afternoon.
Since then, Shankha Ghosh was staying in isolation. As his health condition started deteriorating, he was put on ventilator in the morning. He was taken off the ventilator. He breathed his last around 11:30am.
Shankha Ghosh’s original name is Chittapriya Ghosh. He was born on 5 February, 1932 in Chandpur district of Bangladesh. His family home is in Banaripara, Barishal. But the poet grew up in Pabna and passed his Matriculation from Chandraprabha Bidyapith there.
He acquired his Bachelor degree in Bangla from Presidency College, Calcutta in 1951 and postgraduate degree from Calcutta University.
Sankha Ghosh belonged to the era of Bengali poets after Jibanananda Das, reports Indian media outlet India Today.
Shankha Ghosh taught at Jadavpur University, Visva-Bharati University and Delhi University. He retired from Jadavpur University in 1992. The poet played various roles during his long career. He joined in Writers' Workshop at the University of Iowa, USA. He wrote a poem ‘Mati’ (Soil) two years ago protesting the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the government of India.
The contribution of poet Shankha Ghosh to Bangla poem is boundless. Considered to be an authority on Rabindranath Tagore, his notable works are “Dinguli Raatguli,” “Babarer Prarthana,” “Mukh Dheke Jay Bigyapane,” and “Gandhorbo Kobitagusso”.
“Okampor Rabindranath” is his notable research book. His notable books of essays include “Shobdo R Shotto”, “Urboshir Hashi” and “Ekhon Sob Olik”. Many of his books including “Mukh Dheke Jay Bigyapane,” “Gandhorbo Kobitagusso,” “Jonmodine,” “Arale,” “Sobinoy Nibedon,” “Dinguli Raatguli,” and “Babarer Prarthana” are immensely popular among people in Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal.
His book titled “Sondhandir Jole: Bangladesh” was published by Prothoma Prokashan in 2019. It‘s a collection his memories, travelogues and analysis on Bangladesh written previously in various time. The book is divided in five parts namely “Ekushey, Ekattor, O Nababorsho”, “Beykti Pratishthan,” “Ganer Bhitor Diye,” “Shikkha Andolone” and “Smitry, Bhromon”.
Shankha Ghosh received numerous accolades throughout his long career in literature. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Babarer Prarthana.
He was honoured again with a second Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for translation work of “Raktokollayn” play from Kannada language to Bangla. Besides, he also received Rabindra Award, Saraswati Honour and Jnanpith Award. Shankha Ghosh was conferred with the Padma Bhushan In 2011.