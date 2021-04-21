Celebrated Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies of Covid-19

Eminent poet Shankha Ghosh died of Covid-19 in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.

He was 89.

The poet was suffering from various old age complexities for the last few months. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on 14 April afternoon.

Since then, Shankha Ghosh was staying in isolation. As his health condition started deteriorating, he was put on ventilator in the morning. He was taken off the ventilator. He breathed his last around 11:30am.