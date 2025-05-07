India dominates in overall strength, Pakistan leads in nuclear arsenal

India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier on Wednesday after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival, in the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades.

At least 36 deaths were reported. Islamabad said 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, while New Delhi said at least eight died from Pakistani shelling, according to AFP.

However, the terrorist attack in Kashmir on 22 April that killed 26 people was the beginning of the renewed hostilities between India and Pakistan, who have been arch rivals and have fought several wars since their partition in 1947, but they have been maintaining military power for long considering the geopolitical perspectives.