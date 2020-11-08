Prayers of gratitude for election of 'daughter of India' Harris as US VP

Indians burst firecrackers on Sunday and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next US vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, made history by becoming the first woman to win the second-highest US office in the election.

At her ancestral village in southern India, 13,987 km (8,691 miles) from Washington DC, children clutched posters of Harris as people gathered at a Hindu temple to thank the gods for the victory that she and president-elect Joe Biden won.

Priests at the temple in Thulasendrapuram village bathed the local deity in milk and prayed. Women drew murals in the courtyard and musicians played traditional music.