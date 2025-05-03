Fearing Indian police, Kashmiris scrub 'resistance' tattoos

Thousands in Indian-administered Kashmir with "resistance tattoos" including assault rifles inked to oppose New Delhi's authority have been lining up to scrub them from their bodies, fearing police retribution after a deadly attack on tourists last week.

Basit Bashir receives up to 100 people, mostly men, every day at his laser clinic in the main city of Srinagar, hovering swiftly over designs ranging from AK-47 rifles to Islamic symbols such as a crescent moon.

"I have safely removed AK-47 and similar type tattoos from the arms and necks of more than 1,000 young people using laser," Bashir told AFP at his clinic in the old quarter of Srinagar as he blasted high-intensity light pulses to break up the ink.