9 Pakistani installations were struck within 25 minutes at night: India

India's foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra officially said today, Wednesday that through "Operation Sindoor," India exercised its right to retaliate.

In a briefing, he said the purpose of the operation was to prevent potential attacks from across the border and to destroy terrorist infrastructure following the recent killings in Pahalgam.

The foreign secretary emphasised that India's retaliation was measured, proportionate, responsible, and non-escalatory. The objective was to dismantle terrorist infrastructures that facilitate infiltration into India.

Kwatra referenced a United Nations Security Council statement from 25 April, which condemned the Pahalgam attack, and said India's response should be viewed in that context.

The briefing held at 10:30am Indian Standard Time was also attended by two female officers—Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force.

The two officers claimed that between 1:05am and 1:30am on Tuesday night, Indian forces struck and destroyed a total of nine terrorist camps located across the Line of Control and the international border.