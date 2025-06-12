India

Air India plane crash: Indian media reports all 242 people on board dead

Reuters
New Delhi
A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad, India, 12 June, 2025.Reuters

All 242 people on board the Air India plane bound for London that crashed minutes after taking off from the Indian city of Ahmedabad today, Thursday, have died.

This has been reported by local newspaper Indian Express, citing police. Authorities said this in the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Meanwhile, a total of 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, city police chief GS Malik told Reuters.

Rescue team members work as smoke rises at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, 12 June, 2025.
Reuters

Malik said the bodies recovered could include both passengers and people killed on the ground after the plane crashed on to a medical college hostel outside the airport during lunch hour.

The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a source told Reuters.

Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, Air India said.

