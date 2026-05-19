West Bengal: Bulldozer ‘culture’, ban on cattle trade ahead of Eid-ul-Azha spark unrest
After the BJP-led government came to power in West Bengal on 9 May 2026, several decisions have triggered unrest across the state. Following a fire incident in a factory in southern Kolkata that led to the death of two people, alleged illegal structures in the area have been demolished using bulldozers. The area is predominantly Muslim. Residents have staged protests over the incident.
At the same time, eviction drives targeting street vendors have been launched across large parts of the city. As a result, many shops near Howrah, Sealdah, and Asansol railway stations have been demolished. This has led to protests by hawkers in several places, clashes with police, and multiple injuries and arrests.
In addition, ahead of the Muslim religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha at the end of May, a statewide ban has been imposed on the slaughter and sale of beef.
Newly elected BJP MLAs have been seen on the streets attempting to enforce the ban. Beef is reportedly becoming unavailable in Kolkata. The issue has sparked controversy, as it has resulted in loss of livelihoods for both Muslim and Hindu communities.
Tension in Tapsia–Tiljala area
After a fire at a factory in Tapsia in south Kolkata killed two workers and injured three others about a week ago, bulldozer-led demolition of alleged illegal structures began almost immediately. Residents of the predominantly Muslim area have alleged that demolition teams destroyed homes without any notice.
Homeowners claim they had all necessary documentation except a “No Objection Certificate” from the fire department.
The Kolkata High Court later issued an interim stay on the demolitions, though it did not order rehabilitation for displaced residents. The situation has led to tension in the area, with Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and the Indian Secular Front joining protests in support of residents.
Shops demolished with bulldozers
Following the same pattern seen in northern India, hawker shops have been demolished using bulldozers in and around railway stations and Park Circus in West Bengal over the past few days.
The eviction drives have affected areas including Howrah, Asansol, Sealdah, and other junctions and station-adjacent zones. Hawker unions said they were not given any prior notice.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said that action against illegal encroachments began from day one after the government took office and that occupation of government land will not be tolerated.
In the Muslim-majority Park Circus area, shops were also demolished using bulldozers. On Sunday, more than 500 men and women protested there. Police used batons, and protesters allegedly threw stones at police vehicles and personnel.
Police claimed several officers were injured, while multiple protesters were also injured in baton charges. Several arrests were made, apparently turning parts of Park Circus into a battlefield.
‘Birth certificate’ requirement for cattle
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, restrictions have been imposed on cattle trade in West Bengal. Government notifications state that no cattle under 14 years of age can be slaughtered, and prior written permission from local authorities or the state livestock department is required.
As a result, cattle trade has come to a halt in many parts of the state. Beef and beef-based food items are reportedly unavailable in restaurants across Kolkata.
The directive has created unrest and confusion in minority-dominated districts. However, the impact is also affecting Hindu cattle farmers and traders.
On social media, several Hindu cattle farmers and traders said this is the peak season for their income, and sudden restrictions have severely affected their livelihood.
It has been reported from Hingalganj in the North 24 Parganas district that BJP MLAs are stopping livestock vehicles on the road and asking to see cows’ ‘birth certificates.’ A local newspaper report said that on Saturday, in the Lebukhali area of Hingalganj, a livestock-laden vehicle was stopped by Hingalganj BJP MLA Rekha Patra.
The BJP MLA stated that the state government has imposed a ban on the slaughter of cows under 14 years of age. Therefore, only if documents proving the cows’ age or “birth certificates” are shown will they be allowed to be transported. If the cows’ ‘birth certificates’ cannot be produced, they will not be released.
In response to this incident, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, “We request the MLA to show us at least one cow ‘birth certificate’ from any BJP-ruled state, so that it can be used as a reference for us.”
Appeal by Nakhoda Masjid Imam not to consume beef
The Imam of Kolkata’s influential Nakhoda Mosque, Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi, stated in a media statement that the West Bengal government has imposed restrictions on cattle trade based on law. The law was enacted in 1950 and was not created by the BJP.
Qasmi said that under the provisions of this law, cattle sacrifice in West Bengal will become difficult in the coming days, and even slaughtering cattle outside the festival period will become increasingly difficult in the future.
“I appeal to all Muslims that not only should you stop cattle sacrifice, but you should also permanently stop consuming beef,” Qasmi said.
Congress leader from Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stating that spreading confusion and unrest in Muslim-majority areas is undesirable.
He urged the administration to identify specific locations where people can peacefully perform their religious practices, so that communal harmony is maintained.
Overall, West Bengal has witnessed a form of unrest over the past few days. Whether this unrest is temporary or continuous remains a matter of concern for the people of the state.