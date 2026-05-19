West Bengal: Bulldozer ‘culture’, ban on cattle trade ahead of Eid-ul-Azha spark unrest

After the BJP-led government came to power in West Bengal on 9 May 2026, several decisions have triggered unrest across the state. Following a fire incident in a factory in southern Kolkata that led to the death of two people, alleged illegal structures in the area have been demolished using bulldozers. The area is predominantly Muslim. Residents have staged protests over the incident.

At the same time, eviction drives targeting street vendors have been launched across large parts of the city. As a result, many shops near Howrah, Sealdah, and Asansol railway stations have been demolished. This has led to protests by hawkers in several places, clashes with police, and multiple injuries and arrests.

In addition, ahead of the Muslim religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha at the end of May, a statewide ban has been imposed on the slaughter and sale of beef.

Newly elected BJP MLAs have been seen on the streets attempting to enforce the ban. Beef is reportedly becoming unavailable in Kolkata. The issue has sparked controversy, as it has resulted in loss of livelihoods for both Muslim and Hindu communities.