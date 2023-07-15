Rahul Gandhi appeals to India's top court over conviction

Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the country's highest court on Saturday over his conviction for defamation, days after a lower court refused to intervene, media reports said.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years' jail for comments he made in 2019 which a court ruled were insulting to prime minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his last name.

That made him ineligible to remain a member of parliament, or to stand in next year's election.

Modi's government has been widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics.