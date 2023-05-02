‘Release of hydrogen sulphide was a reason of deaths’

The level of gas is being monitored by the local administration including NDRF and Municipal Corporation, and it has declined, he added.

SDM Swati Tiwana who was present on the spot said that the gas level is being checked continuously. “Apart from this, factories are also being inspected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. We are also scanning the CCTV footage,” she said.

“Out of 11 people who died, five were members of a family,” she added.