‘Release of hydrogen sulphide was a reason of deaths’

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) investigating the Ludhiana gas leak case on Monday said the release of hydrogen sulphide gas was the “possible reason” that caused the incident.
“This accident happened due to the leak of hydrogen sulphide gas. However, the exact cause behind the leak needs to be investigated,” NDRF Assistant Commandant DL Jakhar said.
The level of gas is being monitored by the local administration including NDRF and Municipal Corporation, and it has declined, he added.
SDM Swati Tiwana who was present on the spot said that the gas level is being checked continuously. “Apart from this, factories are also being inspected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. We are also scanning the CCTV footage,” she said.
“Out of 11 people who died, five were members of a family,” she added.
The gas leakage was reported at a factory on Sunday morning, and it claimed 11 lives.
The incident sparked fear amongst the residents of the area following which many of them shut the doors and windows of their homes, isolating themselves to avoid the possible chances of infection.
“A total of 11 persons were killed. This included five females and six males, including two children,” according to officials.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his deep sorrow over at the gas leak incident and assured all possible help to those affected.
“The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon,” Punjab CM Mann tweeted.
Locals had said that many members of their family were trapped and feared an untoward happening to them.
‘Rs 200,000 for kin of dead, Rs 50,000 for injured’
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF) in the Ludhiana gas leak accident.
In a tweet posted on the official page of the PMO, the Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the incident.
“Expressing grief over the tragic incident due to gas leakage in Ludhiana, the Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh through PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. 50,000 will be given to each injured person,” tweeted the PMO.