Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as first-ever BJP CM of West Bengal today

As West Bengal enters the BJP-era of governance, its Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the chief minister today, Saturday.

Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura CM Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.