Indian artists take government to court over restricting IT laws

A stand-up comedian and a renowned musician in India are the unlikely faces of petitions challenging laws restricting online speech and expression in the country, a rare sign of dissent from public figures that digital rights groups have welcomed.

Kunal Kamra, who for nearly a decade has satirised politics and social norms in his routines, is fighting an amendment to the IT rules that allows the government to order social media platforms to take down any news that its fact-checking unit identifies as "fake or false or misleading".

Kamra - with more than 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and 2.4 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter - risks having his content "arbitrarily blocked, taken down, or his social media accounts being suspended or deactivated, thereby irreparably harming him professionally", says his petition at the Bombay High Court.

Separately, musician T.M. Krishna is challenging sections of the IT rules that he says "offend my right as an artist and cultural commentator by both imposing a chilling effect on free speech, and by impinging on my right to privacy".

The writ petitions come at a time of increasing curbs on online speech and expression, and a widening crackdown on dissent in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to win a third term in general elections next year.