CAA is meant to only target Muslims, based on Godse’s thought’: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant to only target the Muslim section of society, adding that the legislation takes inspiration from the thoughts of Nathuram Godse, who was the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

The remarks came after the Union Home Ministry announced that it is likely to notify rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.