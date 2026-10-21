Rubio questions UN, refuses opinion on protests in India, says "this is a democracy"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday described the term “UN experts” as an “oxymoron” when asked about the United Nations' criticism of India's handling of protests, while declining to weigh in on the issue and saying that domestic political matters must be decided by the people of the country concerned.

Responding to a reporter's question about protests by opposition parties and students in India and the UN experts' allegations of a crackdown, Rubio said he would not get involved in India's internal political affairs.