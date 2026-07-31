Indian authorities examining Bangladesh's request to extradite Sheikh Hasina

India's relevant authorities are reviewing Dhaka's request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power following the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh.

According to a Times of India report, the Indian central government conveyed this information to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

The report stated that, on Thursday the committee presented its report to the Lok Sabha, outlining the steps taken by the government based on the recommendations and observations concerning the future of India–Bangladesh relations, contained in the committee's ninth report on external affairs. The committee is chaired by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor.