Indian authorities examining Bangladesh's request to extradite Sheikh Hasina
India's relevant authorities are reviewing Dhaka's request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power following the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh.
According to a Times of India report, the Indian central government conveyed this information to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.
The report stated that, on Thursday the committee presented its report to the Lok Sabha, outlining the steps taken by the government based on the recommendations and observations concerning the future of India–Bangladesh relations, contained in the committee's ninth report on external affairs. The committee is chaired by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee had asked the government for an update on the progress of its review after learning of Bangladesh's request for Sheikh Hasina's extradition following her sentencing to death in absentia.
After being ousted from power during the student-led mass uprising in August 2024, Sheikh Hasina fled to India, where she has remained ever since.
Relations between India and Bangladesh deteriorated after the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed office following Sheikh Hasina's removal from power. The interim government formally requested New Delhi to extradite Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh.
After BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, formed the government following the parliamentary elections held in February this year, the new government also renewed the same request to New Delhi.
Sheikh Hasina, who is currently staying in India, has been holding virtual discussions with leaders of her party, and statements have also been issued in her name. She has also given interviews to various media outlets. However, the Indian government maintains that she has not been permitted to engage in any political activities while in India.
The Lok Sabha's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs stated that Sheikh Hasina has been allowed to remain in India as part of the country's humanitarian tradition and civilizational values of providing refuge to individuals facing extreme crises or threats to their lives, reports the Times of India.
The standing committee report further stated that the Indian government has made it clear that Sheikh Hasina has not been allowed to use any political platform or Indian territory to carry out political activities.
It highlighted India's long-standing policy of not allowing its territory to be used for political activities directed against another country. At the same time, the committee recommended that the Indian government continue to uphold this principled and humanitarian approach while handling such situations with appropriate sensitivity and in accordance with India's international obligations.