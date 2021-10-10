State minister’s son arrested over killing of protesting farmers

India’s central minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who was arrested on Saturday night, was produced before the judicial magistrate and will be in judicial custody for the time being, his lawyer Avdesh Kumar Singh informed.

A local court will hear the matter on 11 October on whether Ashish Mishra should be sent to police custody or not, he said.

“He (Ashish Mishra) will be in judicial custody for the time being. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate and the police had demanded three-day custody, to which we objected. The matter will be heard on 11 October and it will be decided whether Mishra will be sent to police custody,” Singh told reporters here.