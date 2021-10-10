State minister’s son arrested over killing of protesting farmers

Ashish Mishra was later taken to the district jail.
Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday after 12 hours of interrogation by the crime branch of Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and monitoring committee chairman Upendra Agrawal, Ashish was arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation in the case.
“He was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn’t answer a few questions,” he stated.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.
However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.
As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on 3 October.
Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.