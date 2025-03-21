Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over content regulation

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government over its use of takedown orders to request social media content be removed.

India, the world’s biggest democracy, regularly ranks among the top five countries globally for the number of requests made by a government to remove social media content.

X’s new lawsuit marks the platform’s latest challenge against the Indian government’s censorship powers and comes as Musk’s Starlink and Tesla prepare to enter the world’s fifth-largest economy.