TMC leads in 202 seats, activists indulge in celebrations

The Election Commission has taken serious note of reports emerged of Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata and DMK workers in Tamil Nadu began celebrating the anticipated victory of respective parties.

Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Trinamool Congress workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers at Kalighat, Kolkata on Sunday, as official trends show the party leading.

DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends suggested the party is leading in the Assembly polls.

TMC supporters were also seen celebrating in Asansol.