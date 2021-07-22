Trinamool MP snatches Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha, tears it

Amid the ongoing tiff over the Pegasus issue between the Centre and Opposition, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen on Thursday snatched the statement from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces, reports Indian news agency ANI.

Following this, there was a verbal feud between BJP and TMC MPs. Marshals intervened to bring the situation under control.

Heated words were exchanged between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and TMC MP Santanu Sen after the latter snatched a paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on ‘Pegasus Project’ report in Rajya Sabha.