I know who you used to carry out murder in Bangladesh: Mamata to India’s home minister
Mamata Banerjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has claimed that the police arrested an accused in a murder case in Bangladesh after he entered West Bengal through Meghalaya, another Indian state.
According to Banerjee, India's home minister instructed her government at the time not to disclose details of the matter "in the interest of the country".
"I know everything about who did you use to carry out the murder, and, whose names had emerged," Mamata stated.
Mamata made these remarks at a public rally in Kolkata's Dharmatala on Tuesday.
In the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election held in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Mamata Banerjee's TMC, bringing her 15-year rule in the state to an end.
This was her first public rally since leaving office. Several Indian news outlets broadcast her speech live.
BJP leader Amit Shah currently serves as India's home minister. Although Mamata referred to the "home minister" during her speech, she did not mention Amit Shah by name.
Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Are you trying to frighten us with the NIA (National Investigation Agency), the ED (Enforcement Directorate), and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation)? The CID (Criminal Investigation Department), which operates under the state government, existed during my tenure as well. At that time, the CID did not engage in wrongdoing so actively, nor did the STF (Special Task Force, which is also under the state government)."
Mamata continued, "You should know that the STF arrested a major murderer from Bangladesh, a case that triggered a great deal of 'revolution' in Bangladesh... He entered West Bengal through Meghalaya... Our STF arrested him... Then the home minister personally phoned me and said... I have never spoken about it until now, I have kept silent... but you have now crossed all limits of oppression... I am still not taking the name out of courtesy. The people of Bangladesh would become outraged, and I do not want that. I love my country."
At this point, Trinamool Congress members and supporters standing in front of the stage began shouting, "Tell us the name."
Mamata replied, "No, I will not say it, in the interest of the country. What did the home minister say? Please tell your Bengal Police not to disclose this matter publicly. It is for the country."
Mamata then stated directly, "Who did you use to carry out the murder? Whose names had emerged? Even if the government has changed today, remember that I still know everything. My heart is a repository of words, information and truth. I will not abandon my workers and leave the party out of fear for my own interests."