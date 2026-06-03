I know who you used to carry out murder in Bangladesh: Mamata to India’s home minister

Mamata Banerjee, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has claimed that the police arrested an accused in a murder case in Bangladesh after he entered West Bengal through Meghalaya, another Indian state.

According to Banerjee, India's home minister instructed her government at the time not to disclose details of the matter "in the interest of the country".

"I know everything about who did you use to carry out the murder, and, whose names had emerged," Mamata stated.