Uttarakhand glacier burst death toll rises to 70

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 70 after two more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to the state government on Tuesday.

“According to the information received from the disaster control room yesterday, one dead body was recovered from Srinagar Chauras and one from Kirti Nagar. Of the 206 missings, 70 bodies and 29 human organs have been recovered so far,” said the Uttarakhand government.

Meanwhile, the rescue and search operation for 134 missing people is underway.