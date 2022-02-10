Voting for first phase begins in 58 constituencies

The voting, which will conclude at 6:00pm today (Thursday), is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today.

As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (8 February) at 6:00pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, prime minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the elections while following the necessary Covid-19 guidelines.