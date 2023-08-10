Rahul Gandhi compares Modi with Ravana

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Opposition’s no-trust motion against the Centre, on Wednesday, Rahul said, “Ravan used to listen only to Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Similarly, Modi-ji listens only to Amit Shah and (Gautam) Adani.”

Further lashing out at the Centre over its alleged failure to rein in the violence in Manipur, the Congress leader said, “They killed Bharat Mata in Manipur”.



Saying that it wasn’t Lord Ram but Ravan’s arrogance that eventually killed him, the Congress leader added, “It wasn’t Lord Hanuman who burned down Lanka (Ravan’s kingdom), it was Ravan’s arrogance that did it. Similarly, it wasn’t Lord Ram but Ravan’s arrogance that eventually killed him. You (BJP) are pouring fuel across the country. You poured kerosene in Manipur and then lit a fire. You are doing the same now in Haryana and across the country. You are killing Bharat Maata everywhere in the country).”