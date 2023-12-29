India's far-right cow vigilantes bolster clout before high-stake elections

Many are now campaigning and preparing for elections in 2024 that the BJP and allied right-wing parties are favoured to do well in.

Forty-one of the cow protectors who spoke to Reuters have been elected to positions such as village chief, town council member or local legislator in the past six years, roles that can involve governing tens of thousands of people.

Another 12 said they were lobbying their family members to seek local office.

"All of what you see: my success, my existence is only because cows have blessed me," said Dabad, who started a cow protection force in 2014 and was elected as village chief in 2016.

He is now a full-time political campaigner in the northern state of Haryana for a party allied with the BJP, and is keen to seek higher office.

Ancient Hindu religious texts praise cows, who are regarded as deities, for their nurturing ability. But India's minority Muslims and Christians, as well as some Hindus, consume beef as part of their diet, generating some sectarian tensions.

There is no publicly available official estimate on the number of cow activists nationwide, but activist leaders said they believe more than 300,000 Hindu men in the nation of 1.4 billion are directly involved with their groups.

India's interior ministry, which oversees national law enforcement, did not return a request for comment on that figure or the role of cow activists.

Reuters previously reported that some of them have stopped cow traders - many of them Muslim men - with deadly force, according to prosecutors, witnesses and the families of victims.

Some states have enacted laws enabling cow vigilantes to patrol alongside police.

While government data does not distinguish general violence from cow-related lynching, Human Rights Watch found that at least 44 people - 36 of them Muslims - were killed in cow-related violence between May 2015 and December 2018.

The independent, New Delhi-based Documentation of the Oppressed database found 206 acts of cow-related violence involving 850 victims, mainly Muslims, between July 2014 and August 2022.

The proximity of cow activists to power has raised concerns among many Muslims, who allege that some BJP members and their affiliates have engaged in anti-Islam hate speech and violence.