Christmas: Hindutva groups attack Christian community across India, Modi govt keeps mum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a church in Delhi and offered prayers yesterday, Thursday on the occasion of Christmas celebrations in India. At the same time, however, members of extremist Hindutva groups backed by his party and government went on the rampage against Christians in different states of the country, obstructing religious practices.

Most of the attacks were carried out in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Haryana. Surprisingly, the BJP did not issue any protest against these attacks. There was no condemnation from the central government either. No statement was issued, and no significant action was taken against anyone. Instead, the Delhi Police filed FIRs against leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, alleging that leaders of the former ruling party of Delhi had hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.