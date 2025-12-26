Christmas: Hindutva groups attack Christian community across India, Modi govt keeps mum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a church in Delhi and offered prayers yesterday, Thursday on the occasion of Christmas celebrations in India. At the same time, however, members of extremist Hindutva groups backed by his party and government went on the rampage against Christians in different states of the country, obstructing religious practices.
Most of the attacks were carried out in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Haryana. Surprisingly, the BJP did not issue any protest against these attacks. There was no condemnation from the central government either. No statement was issued, and no significant action was taken against anyone. Instead, the Delhi Police filed FIRs against leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, alleging that leaders of the former ruling party of Delhi had hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.
In Nalbari district of Assam, members of the Bajrang Dal carried out vandalism at a Christian missionary school. This organisation, along with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), took a strong stance against Christmas celebrations in various states. Bajrang Dal supporters entered St Mary’s English School in Panigaon, Nalbari, and went on a rampage. The school had been decorated for Christmas, and a Christmas tree had been set up. Everything was removed and set on fire. Items kept for sale for Christmas at a nearby shop were also ransacked.
Similar incidents occurred on 24 and 25 December in various BJP-ruled states across the country. In cities such as Jaipur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Guwahati, Bareilly and Indore, as well as in several cities in AAP-ruled Punjab and Left-ruled Kerala, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal attacked shopping malls, schools, shops and even people celebrating the festival.
In Kerala’s Palakkad district, RSS members went door to door in Pudussery village and stopped people from singing Christmas carols. In Haridwar, Uttarakhand—a BJP-ruled state—a Christmas programme at a hotel run by the state tourism department near the banks of the Ganges was halted.
In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a visually impaired woman attending a Christmas programme at a church was physically assaulted. It is alleged that the assault was carried out by local BJP woman leader Anju Varghav, who accused the visually impaired woman of being involved in religious conversion.
In Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, a group of men and women were also prevented from celebrating Christmas. They were wearing red-and-white Santa Claus hats while celebrating.
Ahead of Christmas, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India had issued a statement last Tuesday expressing concern over possible attacks on Christians. That concern has now proved to be true.
Although no action has been taken by the BJP or the central government against this trend, the Delhi Police have filed FIRs against several AAP leaders on allegations of hurting Christian religious sentiments.
A few days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party posted something on X showing a person dressed as Santa Claus arriving in Delhi and suffering due to pollution. Alleging that the post hurt Christian religious sentiments, the Delhi Police filed FIRs against three leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj.
AAP leaders claim that the post highlighted the issue of pollution in Delhi and did not in any way hurt religious sentiments. They allege that the Delhi Police, acting on BJP instructions, are engaging in political vendetta.
However, such attacks on minority Christians across the country on the occasion of Christmas have not been seen in the past.