Economic nationalism will play important role in India’s progress: Vice President

Economic nationalism will play an important role in the journey to a developed India, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday during his one-day visit to the state, which is his first visit to Jharkhand after assuming the post.

During his visit, the Vice President participated as the chief guest in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur.

Addressing the function, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Today India is moving ahead on the development journey at a fast pace and this advance is now unstoppable. India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world and now we are on the way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. We have left behind the U.K. and now we are going to leave behind Germany and Japan.”