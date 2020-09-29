With 70,000 new cases, India’s corona tally crosses 6.1m

With a spike of 70,589 coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Tuesday breached the 61 lakh-mark with a total of 61,45,291 cases.

Out of these, 9,47,576 are currently active; 51,01,397 have been discharged, while 96,318 lost the battle against the viral disease.

On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases thus taking the total to 50 lakh cases.