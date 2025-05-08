Over 100 'militants' killed in missile strikes in Pakistan, says Rajnath

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has claimed that more than 100 ‘militants’ were killed in their ‘Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan. He made the statement during an all-party meeting held at 11 am in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rajnath Singh said the operation is yet to be over, but India does not intend to launch further attacks. However, he warned that if Pakistan retaliates, India is prepared to respond firmly.

According to Indian claims, the opposition leaders were briefed about the terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan.