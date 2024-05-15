New Zealand also looking into Indian spice brands over contamination

In a statement to Reuters, the regulator, New Zealand Food Safety, said it is aware of the overseas recalls.

“Ethylene oxide is a chemical known to cause cancer in humans, and its use for food sterilisation has been phased out in New Zealand and other countries. As MDH and Everest spices are also available in New Zealand, we are looking into this issue,” said Jenny Bishop, the regulator’s acting deputy director general.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. They have said their products are safe for consumption.