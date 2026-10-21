Bengali Muslim homes demolished in Assam eviction drive, mosques also allegedly razed

The government of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP chief minister of India’s northeastern state of Assam, has carried out a massive eviction drive, clearing large tracts of forestland.

More than 500 families have been displaced, most of them Muslims.

Chief Minister Himanta has claimed that the administration has demonstrated the “fierce face” of development in the state.

Minority organisations, however, have accused the government of discriminatory treatment, as most of those evicted are Bengali Muslims.

Extensive eviction operations in three districts of Assam have cleared large areas of government forestland.

According to recent figures released by the state administration, more than 638 hectares of land in Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon districts were cleared of alleged encroachers within a week. The main objective of the operation was to protect forest department land and demolish structures built illegally.