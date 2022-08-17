Sexual harassment charge will not prima facie stand when woman is wearing ‘sexually provocative’ dress: Kerala Court

The court order read, “The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is wearing a dress which is sexually provocative. So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused. Even admitting that there was physical contact it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the defacto complainant in his lap.”

The court was hearing a 8 February, 2020 case where the accused along with the complainant and some other people were camping at Nandi Beach. The accused had allegedly caught the hands of the defacto complainant and forcefully took her to a lonely place. He asked the defacto complainant to sit on his lap. Thereafter, he tried to outrage her modesty.