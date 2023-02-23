India buying Russian oil is none of our business: German ambassador

“What we heard yesterday, Putin said...he didn’t mention the word - negotiation or peace, one single time. India has very, very skilled diplomacy, very good diplomacy, if they want to step up they will have to find a good moment to step up. What I can say is the moment is not now,” the German envoy added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow wanted to solve the conflict in Ukraine but the Western countries had prepared a “different scenario” behind its back, Reuters reported.

“We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs, a very different scenario was being prepared,” Putin said while addressing the federal assembly.

Speaking about Germany’s efforts to find a solution to the war, he said German Chancellor is every now and then on the telephone with Putin.

“There’s uninterrupted communication between the Kremlin and some European capitals. We have to be honest, this communication has delivered nothing, but we believe the Ukraine crisis must be resolved diplomatically,” he said.

Ackermann said Germany “will continue to help Ukraine to defend its territory”.