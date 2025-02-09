31 Maoists, two Indian soldiers killed in gunfight

At least 31 Maoist rebels and two Indian commandos were killed in a gunfight in the dense jungles of central India Sunday, as security forces ramp up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long insurgency waged by the rebels, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised Indigenous people.

"31 rebels and two security personnel are dead and two other security personnel are injured," senior police officer Sundarraj P. told AFP.

The official said the toll could be even higher as the police continue to carry out search operations in the area.

"Additional forces have been rushed to the encounter site," he said.