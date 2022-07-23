West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested over SSC scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Indian on Saturday arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

Partha is currently serving as minister of commerce and industries department in Mamata Banerjee's government.

The arrest comes following the raids by the central probe agency where it seized Rs 200 million in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state. The arrests were made at Chatterjee's residence in Kolkata. The ED team was at the spot since yesterday.