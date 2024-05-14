Twelve dead, 60 injured in India billboard collapse

Twelve people were killed and at least 60 injured after a billboard collapsed during a fierce storm in India's financial capital Mumbai, officials said Monday.

An excavator was digging through the wreckage as rescuers raced to find any survivors after the signage collapsed at a petrol station in the city's east, trapping dozens of people underneath.

Eight bodies had already been removed from the wreckage, Gaurav Chauhan, an inspector with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said.

Four more bodies are still buried inside the debris, he added.

"We have located them but we cannot remove them due to this petrol pump and the situation can be hazardous," he said.