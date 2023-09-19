India heightens security outside Canadian High Commission in Delhi 

It added, “The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities”.

Meanwhile, India rejected the "absurd and motivated" claims made by the Canadian Prime Minister about New Delhi playing a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister,” said the MEA in an official statement.

“Allegations of the Indian government’s “involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated” the statement said.