At least 15 killed in floods, landslides in India's Meghalaya

At least 15 people have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya over the last four days, officials said on Monday.

More rain is expected in parts of the state through this week, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting "isolated heavy rainfall".

The weather department classifies rainfall between 64.5 mm (3 inches)and 115.5 mm (5 inches)as "heavy".

Those killed include seven members of a single family who were buried alive in the South Garo Hills district, two people whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters, and a man killed by a falling tree.