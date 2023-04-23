Fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested: Indian police

Firebrand fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh has been arrested after a massive manhunt that lasted more than a month, Indian police said Sunday.

Police in the northern state of Punjab tweeted that Singh had been "arrested in Moga, Punjab... (We) Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share."

Media reports said Singh handed himself in early Sunday.

Singh rose to fame earlier this year by preaching for the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland, the struggle for which sparked deadly violence in the 1980s and 1990s.

Singh and his supporters, armed with swords, knives and guns, raided a police station in February after one of the 30-year-old preacher's aides was arrested for assault and attempted kidnapping.