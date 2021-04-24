Indonesia military says missing submarine sank with dozens aboard

Debris has been recovered from a missing Indonesian submarine, the country's navy said Saturday, suggesting that the stricken vessel could have broken apart after sinking with 53 crew aboard.

The development dashed already slim hopes of rescuing the sailors alive after their oxygen reserves were understood to have run out earlier in the day.

Warships, planes and hundreds of military personnel have been searching for the KRI Nanggala 402 since it disappeared off the coast of Bali early Wednesday.

Authorities earlier said the German-built craft was equipped with enough oxygen for only three days after losing power. That deadline passed Saturday morning.

The navy's chief Yudo Margono said a search party had recovered fragments from the submarine including items from inside the vessel -- pointing to a catastrophic accident.

"We have raised the status from submiss to subsunk," he told reporters, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.

"(The items) would not have come outside the submarine if there was no external pressure or without damage to its torpedo launcher."

But he discounted an explosion, saying it was more likely the submarine came apart as it was crushed by water pressure at depths topping 800 metres (2,600 feet) -- well below what it was built to withstand.

Sonar did not pick up signals to indicate a blast, he added. "It was not an explosion because (if it was) everything would be in pieces," Margono said. "This was a gradual cracking."