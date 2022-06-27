Iran says to hold indirect talks with US on nuclear sanctions

Iran said Monday that its indirect talks with the United States would resume this week in a Gulf country, as part of wider efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The negotiations will be separate from broader talks in Vienna between Iran and major powers that are mediated by the EU, the bloc's top diplomat Joseph Borrell said Saturday in Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the talks would focus on the lifting of sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran and be held "in a Persian Gulf country in the coming days, later this week".

The landmark nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and began imposing harsh economic sanctions on America's arch enemy.