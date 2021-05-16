IRE21 conference to be held virtually 14-18 June

Annual conference of Investigative Reporter & Editors (IRE) will take place virtually on 14-18 June.

IRE is a specialised platform for prominent journalists as well as investigative reporters and editors.

Mosabber Hossain, a reporter of Daily Prothom Alo, has been selected as a fellow to attend the virtual conference. He also received the membership of IRE.

Executive director of Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) David E Kaplan told Prothom Alo that IRE journalism conference is a great platform to learn global journalism trends.

GIJN will take part in several sections of this conference, he added.

The last year’s IRE conference was also held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.