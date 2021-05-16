IRE21 conference to be held virtually 14-18 June

Annual conference of Investigative Reporter & Editors (IRE) will take place virtually on 14-18 June.
IRE is a specialised platform for prominent journalists as well as investigative reporters and editors.
Mosabber Hossain, a reporter of Daily Prothom Alo, has been selected as a fellow to attend the virtual conference. He also received the membership of IRE.
Executive director of Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) David E Kaplan told Prothom Alo that IRE journalism conference is a great platform to learn global journalism trends.
GIJN will take part in several sections of this conference, he added.
The last year’s IRE conference was also held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time, attendees across the United States and around the world were able to participate in the signature investigative reporting event through a secure and interactive digital platform.
Over 200 sessions were included in the conference ranging from live networking, live chat and conversation on different journalism topics, data skills online tutorials, job recruiting meetings and more.
The networking sessions were divided into different groups, based on what stage in their journalism careers participants thought they were in. There were networking opportunities for students, early-career journalists, mid-career journalists, veteran journalists, educators and more. People were assigned to different breakout rooms on Zoom in groups of four to five people.
IRE invited reporters and editors from news outlets and authors to host Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions.