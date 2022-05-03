Israel slams Russian claims on Hitler over Ukraine war

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for alleging Adolf Hitler may have “had Jewish blood” and summoned Moscow’s ambassador for “clarifications”.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Israel has sought to keep a delicate balance between the two sides, but remarks by Lavrov to an Italian channel sparked anger in Israel.

Moscow has previously said it wants to “de-militarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.