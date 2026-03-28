Pakistan to host Saudi, Turkey, Egypt for talks on Mideast war

Pakistan's prime minister said he had a "detailed" call with Iran''s president on Saturday, as foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey prepared to meet in Islamabad for talks on the war in the Middle East.

Shehbaz Sharif's government has emerged as a key facilitator between Iran and the United States as their war drags on, serving as an intermediary for messages between the two sides.

Top diplomats from Riyadh, Cairo and Ankara are due in the Pakistani capital Sunday and Monday for "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region", the Pakistan foreign ministry said.

They will be hosted by their Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, and a meeting with Sharif is also planned, a statement read.

Egypt also confirmed the talks.

